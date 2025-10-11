Shubman Gill surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of most Test centuries in the WTC (World Test Championship), achieving this feat during the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. The right-hander got to the mark with his 10th Test century and with it, went past Rohit Sharma, who had previously held the record of most Test centuries for India in the WTC with nine hundreds. Shubman Gill's century in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 was also his fifth in the year 2025 as captain, the joint-most alongside Virat Kohli, who had also hit five hundreds in 2017. Shubman Gill has been in prolific form in Test cricket since being named captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. Shubman Gill Becomes Second Indian Captain To Score Five Test Hundreds in Single Calendar Year After Virat Kohli, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Surpasses Rohit Sharma's Record of Most Test Centuries for India in WTC

Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian to hit 10 centuries in the ICC World Test Championship, surpassing Rohit Sharma (9 in 69 inn.) in his 71st innings.#INDvWI — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 11, 2025

