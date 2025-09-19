India vs Australia Women's Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Series 2025: The India women's national cricket team are facing the Australia women's national cricket team in the third ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, September 20. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is organized to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Women in Blue made a remarkable comeback after losing the first encounter. In the second ODI of the ongoing series, Harmanpreet Kaur & co had bagged a 102-run win. When is IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India Women vs Australia Women Match Preview.

Visitors Australia had won the first game by eight wickets. Recovering from that big setback, Team India put a brave total of 292 batting first in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025. But the magic was left for the second innings, when they made the Aussies all-out, after just 190 runs in 40.5 overs. The India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025 will decide this series, and both sides will be eager to bag this one, as this would get them high morale, being the last encounter before the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches start.

India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W)

Batters: Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harleen Deol (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Kranti Gaud (IND-W), Darcie Brown (AUS-W). India Women Register Biggest Win Against Australia in ODIs As Women in Blue Win Second ODI By 102 Runs.

Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

With both sides having earned dominant wins one time each in the past two games, the India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025 is expected to be an absolute thriller. However, having won the last match, the Women in Blue are expected to clinch this one too, with home conditions and support becoming factors in their favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2025 10:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).