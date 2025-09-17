India Women secured a solid 102-run victory against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. India batted first in the game and posted a total of 292 on the board. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant century. Chasing it, Australia could only put up a total of 190 runs before getting wrapped up. India wom by a massive 102 runs and it is the biggest margin of a win against Australia in ODI history. This is also the biggest margin with which India had ever won against Australia and India's first win against Australia at home after 2007 in ODIs. India Women Defeat Australia Women By 102 Runs in 2nd ODI 2025; Smriti Mandhana's Century, Deepti Sharma's All-Round Performance Power Women in Blue to Victory.

India Women Register Biggest Win Against Australia in ODIs

1 - @BCCIWomen's 102-run win today is the first time that any team has beaten Australia by 100+ runs in women's ODIs; it is also only the fourth time that India have successfully defended a target against Australia in the format. History.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/eaRKrtYRij — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) September 17, 2025

