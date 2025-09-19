The India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025 is going to be the last battle for both sides before the warm-up matches of the all-important ICC Women's World Cup 2025 begin. The IND-W vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 is going to be the decider of the three-match ODI series, currently hanging tied 1-1. While the visiting Aussie side were the winners of the opening tie, the Women in Blue made a remarkable comeback and earned a big win in the second one. Both matches were played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. India Women Register Biggest Win Against Australia in ODIs As Women in Blue Win Second ODI By 102 Runs.

In the first India Women vs Australia Women ODI match of the series, the Women in Blue won the toss, batted first, and scored 281/7. The Aussies felt absolutely no trouble in chasing the target, scoring 282/2 in 44.1 overs, winning by eight wickets. In the second IND-W vs AUS-W ODI, the hosts had their answers ready. Bating first again, India scored 292/ all out in 49.2 overs. This time their bowling was top-notch. An all-round performance with every bowler used taking wickets, Team India made Australia surrender, as the Aussies got all-out, scoring 190 in 40.5 overs. Harmanpreet Kaur & co went on to win by 102 runs.

When is IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025?

The India women's national cricket team vs Australia women's national cricket team third ODI 2025 will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, September 20, and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND-W vs AUS-W H2H Record in ODIs?

Australia Women and India Women have clashed with each other 58 times in ODIs. Among those 58 matches, Australia have been dominant with 47 wins while India managed only 11 victories. No matches were washed out or abandoned. Smriti Mandhana Slams Fastest Century Against Australia Women's Cricket Team in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025.

Who Are The IND-W vs AUS-W Key Players?

Player Name Harmanpreet Kaur Beth Mooney Smriti Mandhana Ellyse Perry Kranti Gaud Georgia Wareham

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(wk), Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c/wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield

