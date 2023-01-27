The Buffalo Park in East London will witness the fifth fixture of Women's T20I Tri-series 2023 between South Africa Women (SA-W) and India Women (IND-W) on January 28 (Saturday) and the starting time of the match will be at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction SA-W vs IND-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Women's U19 Qualify for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Beat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in Semis.

Hosts South Africa Women and India Women have already made it to the final of the ongoing Tri-series since West Indies Women lost all three matches on the trot. India tops the table with two out of two wins, whereas, South Africa after an opening miss against India, gathered the form immediately and won two matches against West Indies in a row. A clash between hosts South Africa and India Women on Saturday will serve as a dry run between the two finalists of the Women's T20I Tri-series 2023.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (IND-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Suné Luus (SA-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. Nat Sciver Crowned With ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chloe Tryon (SA-W) could be our all-rounders.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Masabata Klaas (SA-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) could form the bowling attack.

SA-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W), Suné Luus (SA-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chloe Tryon (SA-W), Masabata Klaas (SA-W), Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA-W), Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your SA-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

