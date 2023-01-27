India U19 Women moves closer to the title in the inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup as they clinch clinical victory in the semifinal against New Zealand U19 Women by 8 wickets. After opting to bowl first, India Women strangled the New Zealand women from the start and didn't let them get off to a good start. Mannat Kashyap (1/21) and Titas Sadhu (1/17) had New Zealand down to 5/2 in the third over. New Zealand tried to rebuild the foundation through Georgia Plimmer (36) and Isabella Gaze (25). But just when they looked to attack, Parshavi Chopra (3/20) showed her skills again, as she caught Isabella lbw in front of the wicket. New Zealand could not get away from the stranglehold of India after that. Shafali Verma and Archana Devi also picked up one wicket each and contributed with the ball. New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could post only a mediocre total of 107/9. While chasing, like always Shafali Verma and in-form Shweta Sehrawat gave India a fiery start. Although Shafali could not carry on for long, Shweta held on to one end, anchoring the innings and stitched up a good partnership with Soumya Tiwari scoring at a brisk pace. Shweta completed her 50 in 39 balls and made sure India comfortably get over the finishing line by remaining unbeaten on 61.

India Women's U19 Qualify for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final

