India will once again have redemption in mind when they take on England in the fourth and penultimate T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the Three Lions having a 2-1 lead in the series, it’s a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue, and they must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. England, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after their eight-wicket triumph in the previous game. The home team should undoubtedly select their best playing XI with stakes incredibly high in the contest. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at India’s likely XI for the fourth T20I. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 4th T20I 2021.

Openers: India had three different opening combinations in the first three games, a strategy that baffled many fans and experts. However, the team management is likely to continue with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who started off the proceedings in the previous encounter. While Rohit, playing his first game of the series, scored 15 off 17 balls, Rahul recorded third duck in his last four T20Is. Nevertheless, skipper Kohli made it clear that both Rahul and Rohit will continue to be a vital part of the team. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Middle-Order: Kohli, in the previous game, sacrificed his number three position for Ishan Kishan. Although the southpaw scored a brilliant half-century on debut, he accumulated just four runs in his second outing. Given India’s recent tendency of picking and chopping player quickly, Kishan might make way for his Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav. In that case, Kohli would come at three, followed by Shreyas Iyer, who scored a brilliant fifty in the first game, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Wicket-Keeper: Rishabh Pant breached the 20-run mark in all previous games but wasn’t successful in converting those starts. But then, this T20I series hasn’t been fruitful for several Indian batsmen. Henceforth, Pant’s position is secured in the line-up, and he’ll continue to serve don the gloves.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya is yet to unleash carnage with the bat this series but the dasher has played a couple of out-of-character but decent knocks. Moreover, he has been bowled impressively, which are great signs for India ahead of the T20I World Cup. Washington Sundar will occupy the other all-rounder spot in the XI. He hasn’t got any opportunity to showcase his batting prowess, but his economical bowling has been gold dust for India.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is, will continue to partner Sundar in the spin department despite some ordinary performances in the previous games. The remaining two slots would be occupied by pacers. Shardul Thakur was expensive in the last match, and Navdeep Saini could replace him, given the latter’s ability to set the speed-gun on fire. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to be the other pacer.

India’s Probable XI For Fourth T20I Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan/ Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

