The five-match T20I series between India and England is currently 2-1 in favour of the latter. The hosts will be looking to draw level in the fourth match while visitors will be aiming to clinch the series. It is a must-win game for India and the Virat Kohli-led side will be eager to put their best foot forward. England, on the other hand, will be looking to seal the series in this fixture and not take it to the last match. India vs England 3rd T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Jos Buttler Shines As Visitors Defeat India And Take Lead in the Series.

In all three matches thus far, team batting second has won the match. It is something that will be playing in the mind of both the teams. While England is likely to retain their wining combination, India could make few changes to their bowling line-up.

IND vs ENG T20Is Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 17 times in the Twenty-20 Internationals. England leads the head-to-head record with a slight margin of nine wins against eight defeats. Eoin Morgan Becomes First England Cricketer to Play 100 T20Is Says 'Proud Moment for Me'.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Key Players

In the third T20I, Virat Kohli was the stand-out batsman for the hosts while others struggled to get going. He will once again hold the key for his team. Apart from him, India will look to Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, England will count on in-form batsman Jos Buttler and pacer Jofra Archer to clinch the series.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Mini Battles

Jofra Archer vs Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler vs Yuzvendra Chahal will be some of the key battles that could decide the fate of the game.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Venue

The 4th T20I game between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first three games of the series were played at the same venue as well. Like third T20I, fourth match of the series will see no crowd.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Match Timing

The 4th T20I match between India and England has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 06:30 AM IST.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. Its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of India vs England on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services. Live telecast of Ind vs Eng T20 match will be available on Star Sports channels.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

