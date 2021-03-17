Stakes will be very high when India and England cross swords in the fourth and penultimate T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 18). With an eight-wicket triumph in the third game, the Three Lions gained a 2-1 lead in the series, and a win in the upcoming contest would seal the deal for them. On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die game for Virat Kohli’s men, and they must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the IND vs ENG match. India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

The toss has played a vital part in this series as the chasing side won the game every time. Apart from this, the fast bowlers have separated the two teams. While England speedsters Mark Wood and Jofra Archer have troubled the Men in Blue with their thunderbolts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur haven’t made such impact. Hence, Navdeep Saini is expected to take the field in the upcoming fixture. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is coming off two successive half-centuries and would like to play another scintillating knock, while KL Rahul would like to end his lean patch. For England, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are the players to watch out for. As the contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. India vs England 4th T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium.

India vs England 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with three of them. Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs England 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Ishan Kishan (IND), Jason Roy (ENG) and Virat Kohli (IND) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs England 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (IND) and Washington Sundar (IND) should ideally be selected as the lone all-rounder for your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

India vs England 4th T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jofra Archer (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG) and Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

India vs England 4th T20I Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Rishabh Pant (IND), Ishan Kishan (IND), Jason Roy (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Washington Sundar (IND), Jofra Archer (ENG), Mark Wood (ENG), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

In-form Virat Kohli (IND) should be the captain of your fantasy team, whereas Jos Buttler (ENG) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

