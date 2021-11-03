India is all set to lock horns with Afghanistan in match number 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The fans who cannot catch up on the live proceedings of the game on Star Sports can tune into Doordarshan Sports and also All India Radio that will bring you the ball=by-ball commentary.

Tweet:

#TeamIndia need to win all of their remaining matches and expect #NZ to lose at least one of their matches. This will leave three teams tied at 6 points each. Can Kohli's men do this? https://t.co/2LpFbKCSvP#T20WorldCup #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/jPfTsOLT8p — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 3, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2021 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).