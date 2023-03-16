Having won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1 against Australia, India will shift their eye towards the upcoming ODI series which starts from March 17, 2023. With the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 looming around the corner, for hosts, India, this series serves as the perfect opportunity for them to find the right balance before heading into the world cup. Although, India will miss the services of their regular captain Rohit Sharma, key middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, and, prime pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, they have sufficient players in their squad that are proven match winners. This series can see India try out different combinations as they build their ideal squad for the ODI World Cup. Shreyas Iyer Ruled out of India vs Australia ODI Series, Confirms Fielding Coach T Dilip.

For Australia, they too will miss their captain Pat Cummins and veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood. But above all, for them also this is the right time to do a little bit of fine-tuning before the showpiece event gets underway. Interestingly, since 2011, Wankhede has not been a happy hunting ground for India as they lost their last three ODI games at this very ground. Australia can do a déjà vu of their performance in 2020 during which they destroyed the 2011-World Cup winners with seven of the cricketers playing in the XI that day are present in the existing team.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and Australia faced each other 143 times, out of which the Aussies emerged victorious 80 times while India came out as winners 53 times and the remaining 10 matches ended in no result. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Mumbai.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli (IND)

Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

Shubman Gill (IND)

Travis Head (AUS)

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia 1st ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 17, 2023 (Friday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 2:00 PM

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

For Indian cricket lovers, the ODI series against Australia will be broadcasted live on DD Free Dish and Star Sports Network at zero cost. They can also view the same on OTT Disney+ Hotstar, however, for that they need to purchase subscription plans.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 Probable Playing XI:

India Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami/Umran Malik.

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott.

