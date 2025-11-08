India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team will take on host Australia national cricket team in the IND vs AUS 5th T20I as part of the ongoing five-match series. The five-T20I series is currently led by India 2-1, with Suryakumar Yadav and Co looking to win yet another trophy Down Under in the shortest format. Meanwhile, Australia will be eager to make a comeback and deny India a series win. IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at The Gabba

It is unlikely that India will make any changes to their winning combination, while Australia might make a couple of changes and try their bench, with chances of winning the series already slipping out of their grasp.

India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 Date November 8 Time 1:45 PM IST Venue The Gabba, Brisbane Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the 5th T20I 2025, on Saturday, November 8. The IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Gabba in Brisbane, commencing at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). When is IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team five-match T20I series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 5th T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of cricket with India claiming a narrow victory at the end.

