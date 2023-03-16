After an action-packed Test series held lately, the focus now shifts to short-format as India (IND) takes on Australia (AUS) in the first ODI of the three-match series on March 16 (Friday). The opening White-ball clash of the series will be hosted by Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Shreyas Iyer Ruled out of India vs Australia ODI Series, Confirms Fielding Coach T Dilip.

After defending the Border Gavaskar Trophy fourth consecutive time successfully, the Indian camp will be eager to simulate similar performance in the forthcoming ODI series. The team will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI. Meanwhile, in his absence, Hardik Pandya will take the charge of leading the side. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also set to make his return in the ODI squad for the first time since last year and it is likely that he will also feature in the playing XI. Whereas, pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah continues to miss out from the squad. As for Australia, the visitors will see the crucial comeback of veteran batter David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who have recovered from their respective injuries. The team is going to miss Pat Cummins as the bowling attack looks a little frail without the star pacer. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc will have the responsibility to lead the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - KL Rahul (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers. India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 Schedule: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), David Warner (AUS), Travis Head (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Cameron Green (AUS) could be our All-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (IND),Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), David Warner (AUS), Travis Head (AUS),Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND),Cameron Green (AUS),Mohammed Siraj (IND), Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Adam Zampa (AUS).

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas David Warner (AUS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

