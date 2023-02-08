After a whole month of white ball cricket, India will be finally playing some Test match cricket. And it is none other than Australia, whom they will face in a four-match Test series for the important Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The 1st Test will start on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. During their last outing in this format, India registered a 2-0 victory in Bangladesh and played some brilliant cricket. Similarly, Australia demolished South Africa at home. With both teams close to booking a spot in the final of the World Test Championship 2023, this series has every material to become a blockbuster. Today in this article, we will take a look at how the weather might turn out in Nagpur during this match. Pat Cummins, Australian Captain, ‘Pumped’ Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test, Shares Pic Alongside Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with Rohit Sharma.

The visitors will miss the services of pacer duo Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Additionally, Cameron Green is also unlikely to feature in the eleven. Meanwhile, spinner Todd Murphy, who has done really well in domestic cricket, can make his debut for the Australian team. Similar to Australia, the Indian team will also miss quite a few key members. Rishabh Pant, who has been India's best batter in red-ball cricket in the last two years, is not going to be available for the whole series. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is also going to miss the 1st Test. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja however can finally make his comeback to the Indian side.

Nagpur Weather Report

Expected weather in Nagpur at the time of the IND vs AUS 1st Test (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Nagpur is looking very pleasant for a day of good cricket. According to accuweather.com, The temperature will be around 18-32 degrees during the time of the match with no chance of precipitation. The humidity will hover in the range of 16-41 percent. Throughout day 1, there will be hazy sunshine with a cloud cover of 46-80 percent. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Nagpur.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The surface of Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium traditionally offers turn from the first day. And we might just see something similar in this Test too. On top of that, the pitch also offers a decent amount of bounce. With both teams having strong spinners, batters will have to be at their best.

