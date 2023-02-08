The all-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is all set to start tomorrow, Thursday, February 09, 2023. The Indian team will face Australia in the 1st Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Ahead of that, Australian captain Pat Cummins is feeling very excited. Taking to social media the Australian skipper posted a picture of himself along with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The caption of the post reads, "Pumped for this one! #BorderGavaskarTrophy starting tomorrow." India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav to Debut? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Nagpur.

Pat Cummins ‘Pumped’ For Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)