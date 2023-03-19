India (IND) will host Australia (AUS) at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh for the second ODI of the three-match series on March 19 (Sunday). The second ODI clash between the two giants will kick off at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. The first ODI was a low-scoring thriller which saw India eventually seizing the show by 5 wickets. Despite just 189 on the board for India to chase in the first ODI, some incredible bowling performances from the Australian side made a match out of it. India had also lost early wickets quickly at the top, including that of veteran batter Virat Kohli. However, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja kept calm to sail the team through. Even though India won the opening clash, regular skipper Rohit Sharma's absence was felt in the batting core. Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live, IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023.

Luckily, the star batter is set to make his return to the side in the second and third ODI, who had gone for a short leave after the Test series concluded, due to some personal commitments. Rohit's inclusion means Ishan Kishan will likely be dropped from the playing XI in the next fixture. The wicket-keeper batter could only score three runs in the first ODI on Friday.

As for Australia is concerned, the team would hope that their star opener David Warner makes a comeback in the next outing. Warner missed thefirst ODI as he wasn't fit to join the team. Although Mitchell Marsh hit some crucial runs while opening with Travis Head, the team missed their experienced opener David Warner at the top. Steve Smith-led side will have a huge task at the hand to avoid losing the series and make a strong comeback. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

When Is IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on March 19 (Sunday). The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia ODI Series 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get the live action of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia ODI series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hoststar app or website (with a premium subscription) to catch the live streaming of the second ODI between India and Australia in India. Fans can also watch this game on JioTV.

