19 Mar, 12:05 (IST)

More good news for fans as the covers which were put on the field, are being removed. Moreover, the sky above the stadium is absolutely clear with bright sunshine and no rain clouds. It seems like we are in for a good game of cricket as there seems to be no indication of rain at the moment. Stay tuned for more updates! 

19 Mar, 11:42 (IST)

Some good news for fans as the clouds have started to move away, making way for bright sunshine and clear skies in the city of Visakhapatnam ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI 2023. Cricket fans must have been worried about the match getting washed out or curtailed but that does not look like a possibility now with this change in weather.

19 Mar, 10:52 (IST)

The situation with the weather in Visakhapatnam does not seem to be very good with the pitch at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium under covers as the downpour continued. The match can have a delayed start if this continues.

The action in Australia’s tour of India now shifts to the second ODI, which will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. India took a 1-0 series lead at the Wankhede Stadium, with the Men in Blue fighting hard to complete a low-scoring chase. Having won the first game, the momentum will be with India going into this contest, but Australians are expected to fight back hard. But a rain threat looms large over this contest, which is not good news for fans, who will be turning up in numbers to watch the game.  India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

According to Accuweather, there are chances of thunderstorms and rain during the match. The sky would be cloudy at the start of the game and it might pour as the match progresses. Additionally, the sky would remain cloudy during the match. Given the weather forecast, fans can expect a rain-curtailed game in Visakhapatnam.

India will see captain Rohit Sharma return to the playing XI after he missed out on the first match due to personal reasons. India will be confident of winning the series if the match takes place and a result can be achieved, while for Australia, it will be a fight to stay alive and take proceedings to the decider.