The action in Australia’s tour of India now shifts to the second ODI, which will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. India took a 1-0 series lead at the Wankhede Stadium, with the Men in Blue fighting hard to complete a low-scoring chase. Having won the first game, the momentum will be with India going into this contest, but Australians are expected to fight back hard. But a rain threat looms large over this contest, which is not good news for fans, who will be turning up in numbers to watch the game. India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

According to Accuweather, there are chances of thunderstorms and rain during the match. The sky would be cloudy at the start of the game and it might pour as the match progresses. Additionally, the sky would remain cloudy during the match. Given the weather forecast, fans can expect a rain-curtailed game in Visakhapatnam.

India will see captain Rohit Sharma return to the playing XI after he missed out on the first match due to personal reasons. India will be confident of winning the series if the match takes place and a result can be achieved, while for Australia, it will be a fight to stay alive and take proceedings to the decider.