India (IND) and Australia (AUS) will square off in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series on March 19 (Sunday) at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh. The match will kick-start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs AUS ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Cricket Craze in Chennai! Fans Wait at Night for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Tickets, Pic Goes Viral.

India managed to sneak a win by five wickets on a tricky pitch in the first ODI held on Friday. While chasing a sub-par total of 189 runs in 50 overs, the Indian top-order collapsed to Mitchell Starc's fiery pace attack. However, unbeaten knocks from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a hard-fought win. With this victory, India lead the three-match series by 1-0. The second ODI will see the return of Rohit Sharma to captaincy charge after missing out in the first clash, which will strengthen the batting from the top. Meanwhile, after an opening defeat, Australia will look to make a daunting comeback and avoid the early series loss.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- KL Rahul (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. Insane Speed! Virat Kohli Runs Quickly Across Pitch From Covers to Mid-Wicket, Reaches Faster Than Designated Fielder During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS) could be our All-rounders.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Mohammed Shami (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction:

KL Rahul (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Steve Smith (AUS), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS), Mohammed Shami (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Mitchell Starc (AUS).

Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team IND vs AUS while Mitchell Starc (AUS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2023 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).