After an opening defeat, Australia (AUS) will be looking to bounce back when they cross swords with India (IND) in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series scheduled on March 19 (Sunday) at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh. The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 pm IST. India vs Australia, 2nd ODI 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

India managed an unassailable lead of 1-0 after winning the first ODI by five wickets in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Led by stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, Indian bowlers created havoc by bundling the whole Australian side on 188 runs. The pace duo of Muhammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets each, whereas, Ravindra Jadeja took two. Except for Mitchell Marsh who smashed a quick-fire 81 off 65 balls, no other Aussie batter could carry on the innings for long.

However, Steve Smith would be pleased by how his bowlers managed to keep things tight while defending the under-par total. Mitchell Starc got rid of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav through his genius in-swingers early on. The star pacer also removed Shubman Gill who was looking absolutely dangerous. With quick wickets at the top, it was KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle who steadied the ship after smashing unbeaten 75 and 45 respectively to bring about a hard-fought win at the end. With Rohit Sharma's return in the second ODI, the team is expected to make a rather stable start at the top. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and Co. will contemplate the mistakes they made in batting and refrain from repeating the same in the next outing.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in ODI

India and Australia faced each other 144 times, out of which the Aussies emerged victorious 80 times while India came out as winners 54 times and the remaining 10 matches ended in no result.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Key Players

Key Players Shubman Gill (IND) Ravindra Jadeja (IND) Mohammed Shami (IND) Mitchell Marsh (AUS) Mitchell Starc (AUS)

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Mini Battles

Steve Smith against Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill versus Mitchell Starc will be two key battles to look forward to. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs AUS second ODI 2023 will be played at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh on March 18 (Saturday). The match will commence at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to Live Telecast the IND vs AUS ODI series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network Channels to catch the live telecast of IND vs AUS second ODI 2023 in India. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will Live Stream the IND vs AUS ODI series 2023. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to catch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS second ODI in India.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2023 Likely Playing XI:

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C ), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

AUS Likely Playing XI: Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis.

