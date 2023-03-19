India and Australia will lock horns in the 2nd ODI of a three-match series on Sunday, March 19. The game is set to be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam and has a starting time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss of this match will be held at 1:00 pm IST. India registered a five-wicket victory against Australia in the 1st ODI. India will hope for a similar kind of result in the 2nd ODI which will give them an unassailable lead. Australia meanwhile will be looking to level the score. Ahead of the 2nd ODI, let us take a look at how the weather might be for this match. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

After missing the 1st ODI due to personal commitments, Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in this game. Rohit's inclusion will be a huge boost for India's top order which failed in the 1st ODI. India can also make a change in the fast bowling department by giving some rest to Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, for Australia, wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey and opener David Warner might make their comeback. They will be expecting a strong performance from their batters in the 2nd ODI.

Visakhapatnam Weather Report

Expected weather in Visakhapatnam at the time of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI (Image Credits - Accuweather.com)

According to the report above, there are good enough chances of rain during the 2nd ODI between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam. The temperature will stay around 25-26 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity will remain in the range of 70-80 percent.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium usually provides great help to the batters. In the past, we have seen quite a few high-scoring matches in this stadium. Slow bowlers also get some help from this surface.

