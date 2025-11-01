India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 3rd T20I 2025: The India national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, November 2. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the third T20I between India and Australia. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia are leading the five-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the second game by four wickets. Earlier, the opening fixture between Team India and Australia was washed away due to persistent rain. In this article, we shall take a look at the India vs Australia best fantasy playing XI prediction for the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025. When is IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India need to regroup quickly after losing the second T20I. Their batters failed to score runs on the board, with Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana scoring in double digits. Sharma slammed 68 runs, whereas Rana scored 35. Apart from these two, none of the Indian batters even crossed the 10-run mark.

For Australia, they will miss the services of their ace speedster Josh Hazlewood, who misses out on the remainder of the series due to Ashes 2025-26 preparation. The hosts will be happy with their performance till now and will look to carry on the momentum in the upcoming third T20I. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Ace India Batter Suffered Spleen Laceration Injury, BCCI Provides Positive Health Bulletin (See Post).

India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS)

Batters: Tilak Varma (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Marcus Stoinis (AUS)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND), Xavier Bartlett (AUS)

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

India and Australia possess some of the biggest hitters, and if the rain stays away, the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 is set to be a cracking contest. Australia do have the advantage of playing in home conditions and winning the second T20I by four wickets in Melbourne, but India will back themselves to go all the way in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 here. Expect the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India to come out on top and level the five-match T20I series 1-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).