The five-match T20I series between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team is currently 0-1 in favour of Mitchell Marsh and Co., who claimed a comfortable win on October 31 at Melbourne to take the lead. The action will shift to Hobart for the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 on November 2, where India will look to deny Australia an unassailable lead and level the five-T20I series 1-1. The first India vs Australia T20I ended in a no-result at Canberra after rain played spoilsport. Australia Beat India by Four Wickets in IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025; Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood Shine As Hosts Take 1–0 Lead in Series.

India are yet to find their batting mojo on the tour, with only individual brilliance helping the side, while as a cohesive unit, the lineup has failed to live up to expectations. In the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, no batter apart from Abhishek Sharma looked comfortable, who is on his maiden tour Down Under, while others have made multiple outings. The management needs to stop tinkering with the batting order as well. A major concern is the lack of wicket-taking options; Harshit Rana's experiment with the new ball has failed, and Arshdeep Singh is a necessity.

On the other hand, Australia will be without the services of their star pacer, thus far in the five-T20Is, Josh Hazlewood, who will start his preparations for Ashes 2025-26 by playing the Sheffield Shield. Glenn Maxwell will also be available for selection, making the squad even stronger.

When is IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 3rd T20I 2025 will take place on November 2. The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 will be hosted at Bellerive Oval in Hobart and will commence at 1:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team have faced each other in 34 T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue have the upper hand in IND vs AUS T20I head-to-head, winning 20 while the Kangaroos have won 12, with 2 ending in no results.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Mitchell Marsh Glenn Maxwell Jasprit Bumrah Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa

