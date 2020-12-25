Team India is all set to take on Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. This will be Indian Team's 100th Test match against Australia and the BCCI even shared a tweet about the same on social media. This will be the second game of the four-match Test series. The Boxing Day Test match will begin on December 26 and the last day of the game will be held on the 30th of this month. India has already lost the first Test match by eight wickets. Australia vs India 2nd Test 2020: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj to Make Debut in Boxing Day Test

The Indian team will be looking to make a comeback in the four-match Test series. Team India will be without the services of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in his absence. The weather also will be quite pleasant on day one and then on the second day, we could have the weather playing a spoilsport with a couple of passing showers in the afternoon. For now, let's have a look at the tweet shared by the official handle of the Indian team.

#TeamIndia will play their 💯th Test against Australia when the teams square off in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the MCG, starting tomorrow. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aXTj6kUvHl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2020

Talking about the squad, Cheteshwar Pujara will be the vice-captain of the side. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will be the ones who will make a debut in the Test match starting tomorrow.

