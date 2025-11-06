India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India national cricket team will take on host Australia national cricket team in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I as part of the ongoing five-match series. The five-T20I series is locked at 1-1, and both teams will be on the lookout for taking an unassailable 2-1 lead after today's India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025. The winner will head into the fifth and final T20I on November 6 with a massive psychological advantage. India’s Likely Playing XI for 4th T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Carrara.

After the first T20I ended in a no-result, Australia took an early 1-0 lead, winning the second, while India made a comeback in the series, taking home the third, to equal the score at 1-1. India have found their perfect XI, and will hope to keep their winning momentum going.

Australia, on the other hand, will be without Travis Head, who will prepare for the upcoming Ashes 2025-26, but will have Glenn Maxwell available for selection. It will be interesting if Australia hand Mahli Beardman a debut or bring in the experienced Ben Dwarshius in the XI in place of Sean Abbott.

India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Date November 6 Time 1:45 PM IST Venue Carrara Oval, Queensland Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team will lock horns against the Australia national cricket team in the 4th T20I 2025, on Thursday, November 6. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 will be hosted at theCarrara Oval in Queensland, commencing at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 4th T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs Australia 2025. Fans in India can watch the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team five-match T20I series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of cricket with India claiming a narrow victory at the end.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).