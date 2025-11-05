India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 4th T20I 2025: The last encounter was an absolute cracker, where India claimed victory by five wickets. The Aussies batted strong, scoring 186/6 in the first innings. Arshdeep Singh grabbed an opportunity and picked up a three-wicket haul (3/35). India chased the target in 18.3 overs, scoring 188/5. Washington Sundar starred with the bat, scoring 49 runs off 23 balls. IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, Queensland Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Carrara Oval.

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6, starting at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-match T20I series so far stands 1-1, leveled. A win in this fourth side will give the winning side a lead before the decider. Now, fans looking for an ideal fantasy line-up, involving players from both sides for the India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025, will get one after scrolling below.

India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Matthew Short (AUS), Washington Sundar (IND)

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Xavier Bartlett (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS). When is IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Who Will Win IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match?

The Australia national cricket team are expected to bag a win in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, after a thrilling contest between the two sides, as India seems to struggle with pace and swing, and the pitch at Carrara Oval in Queensland might offer both. The India national cricket team are expected to give a tough fight, having an equally poised side, and morale from the last win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).