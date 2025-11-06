The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Australia National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. After the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series opener was washed out due to rain in Canberra, both teams have played some stunning cricket in the next two matches. The Australia National Cricket Team drew first blood, winning the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I in Melbourne comfortably by four wickets, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team showed why they are the world champions, beating the Aussies by five wickets. When is IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

With the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series now levelled 1-1, both teams will look to be at their absolute best in gaining the advantage in this five-match affair. It has to be kept in mind that both India and Australia will continue to work on perfecting their respective winning combinations for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is slated to take place in the early part of 2026. But how will India line up against Australia in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025? In this article, we shall take a look at it.

Top-Order: With Shubman Gill's failure in the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series, questions have been raised on his selection in the shortest format, especially with India already having found success in the Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma combination. Shubman Gill will indeed have a lot of pressure on him as we walk out to bat and the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 will be a crucial one for him. Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, has been in good form and will look to make an impact up front. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number three for India and he has shown glimpses of his past form in the shortest format. India vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 4th T20I 2025 and Who Will Win IND vs AUS T20I?

Middle-Order: Tilak Varma has been a consistent performer for India at number four and he will undoubtedly once again be a player to watch out for in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I. At number five, fans can expect Axar Patel to bat like he did in Hobart and depending upon the situation, fans might even get to see Washington Sundar being promoted, especially after his blazing 49-run knock in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025. Jitesh Sharma was played as a wicketkeeper in the last match and India are unlikely to tamper with the winning combination, unless there's a late development. If the track does not offer much spin, India might also play Rinku Singh in place of Axar Patel.

All-Rounders: Axar Patel and Washington Sundar will be the two spin bowling all-rounders, along with Shivam Dube. Under Gautam Gambhir, India have ensured that there are multiple all-rounders in the playing XI and it has come in handy at times.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, who was the player of the match in the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, will lead the pace attack for India along with Jasprit Bumrah. Varun Chakaravarthy, the no 1-ranked T20I spinner, is likely to partner Axar Patel and Washington Sundar in the spin bowling department.

India's Likely XI for 4th T20I vs Australia:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel/Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

