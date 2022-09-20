The India-Australia rivalry has gone up notches and the two teams have played some gruelling, high-intensity matches over the years. The two teams have come together to give thrilling encounters to cricket fans. India and Australia series have always garnered attention as the two teams play with an intensity that makes for excellent viewership. Let's take a look at some of the breathtaking matches between the two sides. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Mohali.

Yuvraj Singh's 70 off 35

Yuvraj played a crucial role in India's 2007 T20 World Cup win with blitzing knocks across the tournament. He played a blinder, scoring 70 off just 30 balls against Australia in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup.

His innings was the contrast between the two sides, giving India the win, which earned the team a place in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh's 77 of 35

India had a tough task ahead of them, needing to chase 202 in the only T20I of the series.

Yuvraj came in with India in a state of bother but played a sensational knock to take India to victory. The southpaw smashed five sixes and eight fours in his knock, giving the viewers a last over finish.

Run Chase Maestro Kohli Takes India to SFs

Probably one of Kohli's best T20I knocks 82* of 51 came against Australia in the QFs of the 2016 T20 World Cup. India needed 161 to qualify for the Semis.

However, India got to a horrible start losing quick wickets, needing in excess of 50 in the last 4 overs. Kohli proved why he is a modern-day great and took India to victory with 4 balls to spare when the match looked completely out of India's grasp.

Maxwell Mania

A superb inning from Kohli 72* of 38 saw India post a daunting total of 191 in the 2nd T20I of the 2019 series against Australia.

Maxwell made a mockery of what looked like a challenging total. The batsmen came and conquered. He played a match-winning knock of 113* of 55, scoring a century and taking the Aussies home in the last over.

Kung Fu Pandya to the Rescue

Australia posted a mammoth target of 194 for India in the 2nd T20I of the 2020 series.

Hardik Pandya came to the party with the bat and scored a quick-fire 42 of 22 balls to take India across the line in the last over. He was adjudged the man of the match for his superb knock.