India and Australia face off against each other in the 1st T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a winning start. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs AUS 1st T20I playing XI, head-to-head records and other things you need to know. India vs Australia 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs AUS Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India head into this game on the back of a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign but will have some stars return. Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to bounce back and mainly sort out their playing XI for the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, Australia are the defending world champions and in good form but will miss a number of key players for this series. Rohit Sharma Explains Reasons Behind Umesh Yadav's Selection in T20Is Against Australia, Says, 'He Bowled Well in IPL'.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have met each other 23 times in the shortest format of the game. India leads the head-to-head with 13 wins while Australia have won nine. One game had ended in a no result.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players for India while Glenn Maxwell and Tim David will have a huge role to play for Australia if they are to win this match.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

In the IND vs AUS 1st T20I game, Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Glenn Maxwell vs Harshal Patel.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs Australia's 1st T20I match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 10, 2022 (Tuesday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs Australia match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar

AUS Likely Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade (WK), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

