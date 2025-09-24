India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India will be taking on Bangladesh in the Super Four of the 2025 Asia Cup, with both these teams looking to maintain their winning run in this phase of the tournament. The Men in Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the last game and look in menacing form. They have been dominating teams at will and have yet to have a bad day at work. Opponents Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka in their previous game and that would have given them a lot of confidence. India versus Bangladesh will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 8:00 PM. IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Bangladesh 20-Over Super 4 Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma is the number one-ranked T20I batter and his presence in the top order is a nightmare for the opponent bowlers. His opening stand with Shubman Gill will be crucial in this match. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order can change the complexion of the contest in the space of a few overs. Fielding was poor for India against Pakistan and will need improvement.

Litton Das has a back problem and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Bangladesh. Tanzim Hasan is likely to come in place of Shoriful Islam in this game. Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan will open the innings for the Bangla Tigers, while Jake Ali will be the pinch hitter in the death overs. India vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 and Who Will Win IND vs BAN T20I?

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team is set to take on the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage on Wednesday, September 24. The IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs BAN live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Bangladesh online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 35 and Rs 99, respectively. India should secure an easy win in this game with the kind of form they are in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).