The India national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will face each other in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. For the Suryakumar Yadav-led India, the match follows yet another commanding victory over the Pakistan national cricket team. Bangladesh, on the other hand, entered this contest after stunning the Sri Lanka national cricket team in their first Super 4 match. India vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 and Who Will Win IND vs BAN T20I?

However, the challenge for the Bangla Tigers is to replicate their previous match success against a strong Indian side, who are having a dream run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. India's top order appears immovable, with Abhishek Sharma leading the charge. Shubman, Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav add further arsenal to India's batting at the top. The Men in Blue have experimented with Sanju Samson in the middle order. Read below to see Dubai's live weather forecast and the Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of the IND vs BAN T20I clash.

ND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, Dubai Weather

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 24, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The weather in Dubai during the match time is expected to remain hot and humid. However, the good news is that, with no chances of rainfall visible in the forecast, we can expect the IND vs BAN 20-over contest to be uninterrupted by rain. When is IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Bangladesh Match Preview.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium offers some advantage to fast bowlers, who can make it swing in the initial overs with the new ball. Batting after the first few overs should seem easier. However, spinners will have a great time, as the Dubai surface has become slow in nature.

