The India national cricket team will take on the Bangladesh national cricket team in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Wednesday, September 24. The India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs Bangladesh best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Dominant India Take On Upbeat Bangladesh To Inch Closer to Final.

Bangladesh are arriving in this contest after stunning Sri Lanka in their first Super 4 stage match. Mahedi Hassan and Mustafizur Rahman combined superbly in that match, suffocating Sri Lanka's middle order and setting up a dominant victory. India, on the other hand, is unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Men in Blue will be confident, as they have a dominant record against Bangladesh in T20Is. In 17 T20Is, India has secured 16 victories. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das (BAN)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Tilak Varma (IND)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Shivam Dube (IND)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Who Will Win India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match?

The India national cricket team are having a superb run in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Men in Blue are having a winning momentum. It is expected to be a one-sided contest, with India securing a win over the Bangladesh national cricket team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).