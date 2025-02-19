A rivalry that has slowly, but steadily become a fierce one is the India vs Bangladesh cricketing contest, where tempers flare, and emotions reach an unmatches crescendo both on and off the field. In recent history, IND vs BAN have been nothing short of a 'masala Bollywood' movie, which keeps the players, and fans on the edge of their seats, which once again will be the case, when India national cricket team and Bangaldesh national cricket team clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on February 20. This high-profile Group A match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

Overall, India enjoys a great head-to-head record in ODIs, and ICC Events, winning 32 out of 41, and ten out of 11 matches, respectively. However, these two Asian powerhouse sides have met only once in the ICC Champions Trophy, which came in their last edition, when India and Bangaldesh squared off against each other in the semi-finals of CT 2017.

India vs Bangaldesh, ICC CT 2017

Bangladesh, thanks to a terrific run in the form of Shakib Al Hasan, reached the semi-finals of the marquee event and set up a clash with India at Birmingham. Asked to bat first, Bangladesh's top order-order collapsed, baring Tamim Iqbal, who scored a quick 70 off 82. Veretan wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim stepped up scoring a study 61, while others in the lower-middle order contributed with few runs. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza scored a 25-ball 30 and helped Bangladesh reach 264. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs and Other Young Batters To Watch Out for in Ninth Edition of Eight-Nation Tournament.

In reply, India got off to a steady start, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan adding 87 before the latter fell for 46. Sharma found support in Virat Kohli and the duo's 178-run second-wicket stand, which included the Indian captain registering a 111-ball hundred laced with 12 fours, and a solitary six. India went on to win their only CT match against Bangladesh to date by nine wickets.

Date Venue Bangladesh Score India Score Result 15 June, 2017 Birmingham 264/7 265/1 India won by nine wickets

Watch Rohit Sharma's Sensational Knock

India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: India 265/7 (Birmingham, 2017)

India 265/7 (Birmingham, 2017) Lowest Score: Bangladesh 264/7 (Birmingham, 2017)

Bangladesh 264/7 (Birmingham, 2017) Most Runs: Rohit Sharma (123 runs in one innings)

Rohit Sharma (123 runs in one innings) Most Wickets: Kedar Jadhav, Bhubaneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah ( 2 wickets apiece)

Off-late Bangladesh have troubled India in ODIs, and have ensured that the two-time 50-overs champions have had to work hard for their wins, and with matches taking place in Dubai, the pitches might be more conducive to the Bangla Tigers, than the Men in Blue, making his contest a mouth-watering one.

