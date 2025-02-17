The globe is just a few weeks away from witnessing the return of one of the most prestigious cricketing events —the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournaments hold a lot of value for fans and former players, who have seen the tournament flourish during its glory days before being sidetracked by T20 competitions. India’s Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

The ICC CT 2025 has often provided a platform for players to showcase their talent, skills, and mental fortitude, which over the years have seen stars get unearthed like Yuvraj Singh, Marlon Samuels, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Shikhar Dhawan, and Fakhar Zaman come into limelight and dim several legends, and greats in the process.

The upcoming ICC CT 2025 is expected to be a swansong for several cricketers, while for a few it will be a chance to make a name for themselves, which includes tournament debutants spread across the eight participating nations. In his article, we list five young batters who could outshine their peers and veterans in the Champions Trophy 2025. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

Shubman Gill

Having reimaged himself lately, Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form coming into the ICC CT 2025, having hammered plenty in ODIs against England. Gill still needs to make it big globally, having tasted mild success in ICC CWC 2023. Gill would be eager to live up to the expectations, which has time and again called the Indian batter as the next big thing.

Matches (in 2025) Runs Average 100s/50s 3 259 86.33 1/2

Harry Brook

A batter, who has been touted as England’s next big thing, Harry Brook has showcased his prowess in Test but still needs to prove his mantle in ODIs, which the upcoming ICC CT 2025 is the perfect foil for. Brook had a stellar 2024, scoring 312, but his form in 2025 has dipped, with a poor series in India. However, Brook's track record in Pakistan is envious, which makes the youngster a dangerous prospect.

Matches (in 2025) Runs Average 100s/50s 3 50 16.66 0/0

Tristan Stubbs

Starting his career as a fearless batter, South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs has evolved into an all-round player, who can mold himself as per any situation. The 24-year-old has slowly become the centerpiece of the Proteas batting, despite having several stalwarts around him in the line-up. Stubbs displayed expectation batting in ODIs in the last cricketing year, which keeps him in high spirits ahead of ICC CT 2025 despite having not played any 50-over format this year. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From India and Australia Being Most Successful Teams to Competition Debutants Afghanistan, Here Is How Participants Performed in Mega Tournament.

Matches (in 2024) Runs Average 100s/50s 7 243 48.60 1/1

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Yet to make a mark in international cricket, Jake Fraser-McGurk has shown glimpses of his power-hitting in short-career. However, Fraser-McGurk has played cricket on challenging wickets, which demand a sense of maturity, and with placid tracks in Pakistan, the 22-year-old can leave his vestige in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This tournament can provide the young Australian a good stepping stone for his promising professional uptake.

Matches (in 2025) Runs Average 100s/50s 2 11 5.50 0/0

Rachin Ravindra

Having seen success in ICC CWC 2023, Rachin Ravindra comes in with a reputation, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 acts as a perfect groundwork for the New Zealand opener to prove to detractors that his showing in India was not beginner luck. Ravindra has been amongst the runs this year in ODIs, having struck 150 in three matches, and will be coming off an unfortunate injury layoff, making him more hungry for runs in the competition.

Matches (in 2025) Runs Average 100s/50s 4 150 37.50 0/1

