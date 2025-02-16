India playing cricket in any corner of the world is always followed widely with the side being the vastly followed side in the sport. Recently the side won 2024 ICC T20 world cup in USA and the Barbados and will be ready for another ICC major event – ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian national cricket team is in the group A with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Australia and England will start their campaign from Group B along with south Africa and Afghanistan. While India has record of most finals appearances in the Champion Trophy competition, check out past performances of the previous Indian sides in the Champions Trophy history ahead of the mega event,. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Everything You Need To Know From All Squads To Broadcast Details.

1998 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Semifinal – Lost against West Indies.

In the 1998 inaugural Champions Trophy, India had strong team and reached semifinal of the competition with strong performances by the batters. Sadly, India’s journey ended in the semis, as West Indies easily chased down the target set by the Men in Blue. Fifties from Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Brian Lara helped the Windies win with six wickets to spare. For India Robin Singh made 73 and Sourav Ganguly hit a sublime 83.

2000 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Final – Lost against New Zealand

Bettering the performance from the previous edition, the India national cricket team reched the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2000. In the quarters, the India defeated Australia behind debutant Yuvraj Singh’s 84-run innings. Ganguly scored a century while Dravid smashed fifty in the semis to defeat South Africa. In the final though, Ganguly’s 100 and Sachin Tendulkar’s half century was not enough as the Black Caps easily chased down the total 265.

2002 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Final – Joint Winner with Sri Lanka

The tournament expanded to 12 teams and the group stage system was introduced. Indian side thrived playing in the subcontinent conditions and reached the final of the competition. But the finale match was abandoned twice due to unplayable conditions and both Sri Lanka and India were declared winners. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

2004 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Exit in Group Stage

India’s Champions Trophy campaign in 2004 ended in disappointment. Notably, the team couldn’t make it past the group stage. India were knocked-out after losing their second and final league game against Pakistan in Birmingham.

2006 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Exit in Group Stage

With India being the host of the competition, the hopes were high. But once again Men in Blue failed to deliver and lost against West Indies and Australia. Even though the side defeated England in the group stage, in do-or-die match against the Australian side, Raul Dravid’s side failed to defend 249 runs and were knocked out early.

2009 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Exit in Group Stage

For the third season in a row, India failed to get out of the Group stage and their performances were heavily criticized. The side won T20 world cup two years before the Champions Trophy but the performances in the South Africa was not convincing enough. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From India and Australia Being Most Successful Teams to Competition Debutants Afghanistan, Here Is How Participants Performed in Mega Tournament.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Champion

After three poor results, the Indian side was determined to get back to the winning ways and delivered a title in the 2013 edition. Winning all three maches in the group stge, India advanced to the knock-out phase. In the semis, Sri Lanka posted a modest 181/8 in their 50 overs. India comfortably chased down the target in just 35 overs. The 8-wicket win saw Dhawan smash a fifty. In the rain-affected final clash against England, the match was reduced to 20 overs per side. India were put under pressure, scoring 129/7. However, quality bowling ensured a 5-run win and the title.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy

Result: Runners Up

Once again looking to replicate the last edition’s performance, Indian side maintained a good start in the campaign and raced to the final. In the semis, India dented in-form and surprising opponent Bangladesh. Chasing 265 in Birmingham, Rohit Sharma smashed a century while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 96. In the final though, the Pakistan side overturned the result with dominant performance. Fakhar Zaman score century pacers Mohammad Amir (3/16) and Hasan Ali (3/19) sealed the deal to secure a massive 180-run victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).