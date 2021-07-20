India will face England in a five-match Test series next month but for now the visitors will play a three-day practice match. India will be up against County Select XI led by Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes at the Riverside Ground in Durham. The 14-member County XI squad also features James Bracey and Haseeb Hameed, both of whom could get a call for Test series against India. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs County 11 live streaming online and TV telecast details then scroll down. Mayank Agarwal To Open, KL Rahul To Be Wicketkeeper in India’s Warm-Up Game Against County Select XI: Report.

India have had some issues with both their wicketkeepers ruled out of this contest. Rishabh Pant who recently tested positive hasn’t cleared the test yet. On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha is also in quarantine after coming in close contact with a covid positive.

India vs County XI Date and Match Timing in IST

The three-day practice match will begin from July 20 onwards and end on July 22. India’s warm-up match will have a start time of 03:00 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs County XI Practice Match Live TV Telecast

India vs County XI warm-up match won’t be available on TV even though Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s tour of England 2021.

India vs County XI Practice Match Live Streaming Online

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the live action and that too for free. Durham Cricket YouTube channel will provide the free live streaming of India vs County XI practice match.

