Afghanistan vs Canada Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 39

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: Afghanistan are set to face Canada in their final Group D fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens. While Afghanistan have already been eliminated from the Super 8 race following a series of narrow defeats, the match remains a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure a higher ranking and finish their world cup campaigns on a positive note. West Indies Beat Italy by 42 Runs in T20 World Cup 2026; Men in Maroon Head Into Super 8 Unbeaten.

How To Watch AFG vs CAN, T20 WC 2026?

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple languages. For those preferring digital platforms, the match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

In North America, viewers can access the game via Willow TV, while fans in Afghanistan can follow the broadcast through Ariana Television (ATN). The ICC is also providing a free live stream for regions without a dedicated broadcaster through the ICC.tv platform

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India Date & Time 19 February 2026 Group Standing Group D (Both teams eliminated) Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (AFG) Ariana Television (ATN) Weather Forecast 31°C, Clear Skies Key Players Rashid Khan (AFG), Saad Bin Zafar (CAN)

AFG vs CAN Team News

Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, Afghanistan’s campaign struggled for consistency. Losses to South Africa and New Zealand proved decisive, leaving Rashid Khan’s side playing for pride in their final outing. The team will be looking to their world-class spin attack to dominate on a Kolkata surface that traditionally offers assistance as the match progresses.

Canada enters the match as the underdogs but with significant momentum after a spirited performance against the UAE earlier in the group stage. Led by Saad Bin Zafar, the Canadian side has focused on a disciplined bowling approach and a resilient middle order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).