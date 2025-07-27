India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Looking to stay alive in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India national cricket team will look to salvage a draw in the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test, when Day 5 resumes against the England national cricket team. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with England on the offensive with a first innings lead of 137 runs and India having just eight wickets in hand. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Says KL Rahul and Shubman Gill Need To Regroup and Find Rhythm on Day 5

Riding on knocks from Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141), England managed to put up a mammoth 669 runs in their first innings with a lead of 311. A toothless Indian attack toiled hard, with Ravindra Jadeja being the star performer, claiming four wickets.

In reply, India started their second innings poorly, losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and number three batter Sai Sudharsan for zero, respectively, with Chris Woakes giving England a stellar start. With the series on the line, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul stood tall and built an impenetrable wall that saw England bowlers toil hard for a wicket, as the duo added 174 runs off 373 balls, taking India to safety at stumps with eight wickets in hand. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill on Verge of Landmark Centuries As Manchester Test Enters Final Day.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep.

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.

