India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Toss Report & Playing XI: Kyle Jamieson Makes Debut for Kiwis As IND Opt to Bowl

India, New Zealand face each other in the 2nd ODI match at Eden Park in Auckland. The hosts need a win to seal the three-match series, India to level it. For the second time in successive ODI series, India find themselves 0-1 behind after the opening game. And because they have done it before - a 2-1 victory over Australia from a game down in their last series before this - you'd expect them to do it again, something champion teams do on regular basis. But that won't take away how good New Zealand were in the first ODI match at Hamilton especially after the 0-5 drubbing in T20Is. The Black Caps lead 1-0. For India, the ODI series is on the line and they must find a way to victory at Auckland. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both the sides have made two changes each. Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut for Kiwis. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Ross Taylor's magnificent hundred overshadowed Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI century at Hamilton in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match. Taylor remained unbeaten on 109 from 84 deliveries, which comprised of 10 boundaries and four maximums, taking New Zealand home with 11 deliveries to spare in a match, which for the third time in this IND vs NZ tour looked to heading towards a super over. There were also half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and stand-in captain Tom Latham, the latter was also involved in a 173-run stand with centurion Taylor, while Martin Guptill got a start before Mitchell Santner tore into Shradul Thakur in his penultimate over, taking 13 runs to level the scores with two overs remaining. Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online.

But despite the defeat, India will be happy with their efforts barring the death overs where they have fared badly throughout the tour. At Hamilton in the 1st ODI, they were unlucky too. India could make changes in the bowling line-up for the Auckland encounter. Shradul Thakur went for 80 in 9 overs, which included the 13-run 48th over that killed India's chances, while Kuldeep Yadav went for 84 in 10 overs and took two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal fared better in the T20I series and could be brought in for the Chinaman while Navdeep Saini for Thakur looks more likely. Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are expected to be retained.

India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

The home camp will hope they can dish out a similar performance in India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match especially in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, who is out with injury. New Zealand have also sent Ish Sodhi back into the A team after the 1st game while his obvious replacement Scott Kuggeleijn is sick meaning Kyle Jamieson could finally make his international debut. The IND vs NZ 2nd ODI will be played at Auckland - where India beat New Zealand in the first two T20Is - where the boundaries are short and sixes come in plenty.