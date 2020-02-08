Live Cricket Streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 on DD Sports, Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ on TV and Online

India vs New Zealand ODI (Photo Credits: IANS)

ND vs NZ Live Streaming and Free Telecast Details Online on DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports: India and New Zealand take on each other in the second match of three-match series. Blackcaps won the first ODI after chasing down record 348. Ross Taylor was the star performer for Kiwis as he scored a match-winning century. So, apart from NZ vs IND 2nd ODI free live streaming details, fans can find below match time in IST as well. The IND vs NZ ODI can be followed online and on TV via options like DD Sports, Prasar Bharati Sports, Star Sports and Hotstar which provide the free live telecast and live streaming as well. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

India were stunned by the Blackcaps in the series opener after the record chase. The Men in Blue will be looking to improve their bowling performance in this must-win fixture. Chances are Yuzvendra Chahal could replace Kuldeep Yadav, but the latter has played just one game on the tour and management would want to hand him another opportunity.

One change that seems certain is Navdeep Saini replacing Shardul Thakur. The latter was expensive in the first match and thus Saini, who impressed during the T20I series, could make his way back into the playing XI. India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI 2020, Key Players: Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, KL Rahul and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Auckland.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 Schedule (Date, Time and Venue)

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI takes place on February 08 (Saturday). The IND vs NZ ODI match will begin at 07:30 PM IST, with the toss at 07:00 PM. Eden Park in Auckland is the venue for IND vs NZ Second ODI 2020.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2020. So, India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecast live across Star Sports channels. The NZ vs IND 2nd ODI 2020 will be available on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD with English commentary. Fans can tune into Star Sports Hindi 1/HD to watch IND vs NZ ODI match live in Hindi commentary. Second IND vs NZ ODI will be telecast live on regional channels like Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Bangla as well. The India vs New Zealand ODI match will be available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish and DD’s terrestrial network users. DD National won’t telecast the IND vs NZ ODI match.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

As Star Sports network has the telecast rights of India’s tour of New Zealand, the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- Hotstar online. For NZ vs IND 2nd ODI 2020 live streaming online, fans can access Hotstar mobile app or official website. The IND vs NZ ODI free live streaming will be available for Jio users. Non-Jio users will have to subscribe to Hotstar premium by paying a nominal fee. If you are not able to watch the match live, we at LatestLY we provide the free live score updates of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2020.