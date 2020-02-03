India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2020: Going to Be Tough For 50-Over Game Against NZ, Says Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan (Photo CRedits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 3: Former India pacer Zaheer lauded India for their 5-0 sweep over New Zealand in the just concluded T20I series, but guarded against complacency saying it won't be easy in the one dayers. "They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand. It is definitely going to be a tough (ODI) series for New Zealand," Zaheer told reporters.

"For India, it is about maintaining that momentum and carrying the confidence from previous series win to the ODI and Test matches," the 50-over World Cup winner said. "I am expecting things to get better. New Zealand were having a tough time, they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement," he added. Zaheer Khan Supports Virat Kohli’s Idea of Having Strong Test Centres.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli came to New Zealand on the back of blanking Australia 3-0 in the ODIs. They take on the Kiwis in three ODIs starting from Wednesday in Hamilton.

In the T20s, the Men in Blue showed a lot of character to win two thrilling Super Over finishes and also one where New Zealand had a measure of the game till the halfway stage to then lose the plot as Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah bottled them up, in the fifth and final match.