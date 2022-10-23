IND vs PAK Live Streaming Online: India and Pakistan clash in the World Cup T20 in Melbourne, a game often touted as the mother of all cricketing battles. The two teams do not play bilaterally, meaning their encounters are few in the calendar year. They last met twice in the Asia Cup with both sides getting the better of each other once. While there was a period of dominance for India when it came to battles against Pakistan, the Men in Green have slowly and steadily upped the ante and have done well in the recent past. The one advantage Pakistan carries with them in this match is the pressure of expectancy. India starts off as one of the favouites for this tournament and they will have to live up to the billing.. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne

India has arguably the best T20 batsman in world cricket in their ranks in the form of Suryakumar Yadav. The talented middle-order batter can take the game away from the opposition within a short span of time. K L Rahul has done well in the tour games and is one of the players to watch out for. Mohammed Shami is the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah and should walk straight into the playing eleven. Axar Patel is an interesting option for India as he is a wicket-taking specialist.

Shaheen Afridi loves playing against India and is back for Pakistan in time for the World Cup. He will partner with Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to complete the pace attack trio for the side. Mohammad Rizwan has a good average in 2022 and he alongside Babar Azam will be tasked to provide a solid opening stand. It is their middle order which is a worry and needs a lot of improvement. Melbourne Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

When Is India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The IND vs PAK game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The IND vs PAK match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. It is a battle of nerves for both these cricketing giants but India just might come out on top in the end.

