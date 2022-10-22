The mouth-watering clash between India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) makes its way back as the two teams take on each-other in their opening match of super 12 stage in match number 16 of the T20I World Cup 2022 on 23 October (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The high-octane contest will kick-off at 01:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs PAK T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The chances of rain playing a spoilsport on Sunday are as high as 80% according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Melbourne which seems to be a bigger concern right now for the fans rather than whether Shaheen Afridi's comeback will get the Indian opening pair go down on the knees once again or if Virat Kohli scores big. The hype of the India-Pakistan encounter is overwhelming, hence anything like a match getting abandoned on Sunday will send a wave of disappointment among the fans, which could also be the only scheduled encounter between the two giants in this edition. Both the teams have their particular concerns in different zones. India struggled in their death bowling lately, however the addition of Mohammed Shami in the squad seems promising. Pakistan's deep concern is its middle order and the team will be hoping that the opening pair doesn't overburden them in any situation.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. IND vs PAK: Pakistan Players Hit the Nets, Train Hard Ahead of India Clash at T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne (Watch Video).

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Muhammad Rizwan (PAK),Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND),Hardik Pandya (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK),Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK), Haris Rauf (PAK), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND).

Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Hardik Pandya (IND) could be selected as the vice-captain.

