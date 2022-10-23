Melbourne weather was perhaps the most searched term on the internet in build-up to the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. A few weeks back, the Melbourne weather forecast predicted heavy rains on Sunday, October 23. As we neared the date, the rain chances significantly reduced but the threat still remains mostly around the IND vs PAK match time. As per the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia there was a 90% chance of rain in Melbourne on October 23. However, in their latest Melbourne weather forecast, the rain chance is around 70% but mostly scattered showers with mostly cloudy conditions. Meanwhile, we will keep you posted with Melbourne weather live updates throughout the day. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Rain Chance Drops to 70% on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 As per Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

So, stay on the page to get Melbourne weather live updates and reports. The weather report of the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia for Melbourne on Sunday, October 23 reads, “Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely this evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the northeast suburbs. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h tending southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.” With the rain threat diminishing in Melbourne chances of a full game look more and why not fans have been waiting for this big India vs Pakistan clash in anticipation. Rain or Not? Melbourne Weather Update Keeps Fans Engrossed Ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match, See Twitter Reactions

And washout or stop-start play will apparently disappoint fans who will turn up in large numbers at the MCG in Melbourne. And millions will be glued to their TV screens or mobile devices. Both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe are the other teams in the Group. So, a victory here in this fixture will help the team to make it to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs PAK T20 WC match, the Melbourne weather forecast will remain a trending topic till toss time maybe!