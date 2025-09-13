India vs Pakistan Prediction: India and Pakistan square off in arguably one of the most-awaited matches of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. This would be the first time that both the Asian cricket giants would face each other since the military conflict earlier this year in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Unlike other times, the hype around the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 is not much high, particularly with many calling for a boycott amid strained political relations between the two countries. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match will be played in Dubai on September 14 and in this article, we shall take a look at the IND vs PAK Google Win Probability of the clash. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

India are the defending champion of the Asia Cup 2025 and they showed just why, with an emphatic performance against the UAE (United Arab Emirates) in their opening match of the tournament. After bowling out the UAE for a mere 57, the India National Cricket Team chased down the total with ease, in just 4.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. The Pakistan National Cricket Team too had a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, beating Oman by 93 runs. With the bat, Salman Ali Agha and his men managed just 160/7, but it was with the ball in hand that Pakistan really stood out, bowling Oman for just 67 runs. So, who will win the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match? Read below to find out what Google's Win Probability says. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?

India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Predicts This Team to Win Asia Cup 2025 Match

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Google Win Probability (Source: Google)

India vs Pakistan contests are always exciting to watch and the current form of both teams shows that this one would be no different. As per Google's Win Probability, India are favourites to beat Pakistan in their blockbuster Group A Asia Cup 2025 match. This could be as a result of the dominance India showed in their first match of Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE. As per Google's Win Probability, India have a 74% chance of winning the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match as compared to Pakistan, who have just 26% to their name. However, one important thing to note here is that the Google Win Probability will change during the course of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match.

