The India national cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team in the Group A match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The India vs Pakistan thrilling encounter is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs Pakistan best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. Asia Cup 2025: Businessman Buys Over 700 Tickets for His Employees for Free, Reserves 100 Tickets for IND vs PAK Match.

India and Pakistan are coming into this contest after registering a dominating victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, respectively. The Men in Blue thrashed the UAE by nine wickets after they chased down a 58-run target in just 58 balls – their fastest in T20I history. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube showcased their class with the ball, whereas Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock during the IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match.

The Green Shirts, on the other hand, started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note. Mohammad Haris showcased his class with the bat, whereas a collective bowling effort helped Pakistan to secure a commanding 93-run victory over Oman. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (IND), Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Saim Ayub (PAK), Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match?

India and Pakistan have had many thrilling battles on the cricket field, and the upcoming contest between them in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai is set to bring another blockbuster encounter between the two Asian Giants. Both sides are having a winning momentum after winning their opening match of the ongoing showpiece tournament. It is expected to be a hard-fought contest, with India securing a win over their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

