IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Preview: The time for talk is done and now, the action is set to resume as India take on Pakistan in one of the most-awaited matches in Asia Cup 2025. There was a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash, with many calling for a boycott in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military tension between the two Asian nations. But the fixture was confirmed after the Sports Ministry of India earlier had issued a clarification, stating that while India and Pakistan would not compete against each other bilaterally, they would face off in international competitions. Amid the political turmoil between the two nations, which reached a boiling point in May, fans can expect the on-field action between India and Pakistan to be as intense as possible. India vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 and Who Will Win IND vs PAK T20I?

India, the defending champions in the Asia Cup 2025, got off to an emphatic start, thrashing the UAE (United Arab Emirates) by nine wickets in one of the most one-sided matches in recent times in the sport. The victory for the India National Cricket Team was set up by the bowlers with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) scalping four wickets and Shivam Dube (3/4) as the UAE were bowled out for just 57 runs. Asserting further dominance, India completed the run chase in just 4.1 overs.

Pakistan too had a winning start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, but their batting wasn't as impressive as they would have wanted it to be. Batting first against Asia Cup debutants Oman, the Salman Ali Agha-led side managed just 160/7, thanks to a 66-run knock from the bat of Mohammad Haris. Barring him, no other Pakistan batter could convert their start to a big score. The Pakistan National Cricket Team would have to thank their bowlers, who produced a sensational show to bowl out Oman for just 67. Faheem Ashraf (2/6), Sufiyan Muqeem (2/7), Saim Ayub (2/8), Abrar Ahmed (1/12), Mohammad Nawaz (1/13) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/20) were the wicket-takers for Pakistan. Asia Cup 2025: Businessman Buys Over 700 Tickets for His Employees for Free, Reserves 100 Tickets for IND vs PAK Match.

When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025?

The marquee India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, September 14. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs PAK H2H Record in T20Is?

India and Pakistan have faced each other a total of 13 times in T20Is so far. And the Men in Blue hold a clear advantage in terms of the head-to-head (H2H) record against Pakistan in T20Is, winning 10 times out of 13 matches. Pakistan have won three matches, the last of which was back at the 2022 Asia Cup. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

Who Are the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Mohammad Haris Mohammad Nawaz

IND vs PAK Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Likely XI vs IND: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

