The India vs Pakistan marquee match at the T20 World Cup 2022 is finally here and fans could not have gotten more excited. Once again, a full capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) would be divided into the supporters of these two Asian giants with Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's men battling it out for not just a good start to the tournament but also bragging rights. India and Pakistan did square off earlier this year in the Asia Cup 2022 where both sides won one game each. Both sides are now set to write down the third chapter of their rivalry this year, in this match. IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Melbourne

The Men in Blue would be high on confidence as they have done relatively well in their matches prior to the T20 World Cup. Series wins over Australia and South Africa were followed by a good show in their first warm-up game against Western Australia. They did lose the second contest against them but managed to show what the team really is about when they managed to pull off a victory in the warm-up game against defending champions Australia, from a losing position. No doubt, they would be upbeat about their hopes in this match.

Pakistan have not fared too poorly either in their build-up to the tournament and this match. They were outplayed by England at home in a seven-game T20I series but later, were successful in claiming a stamp of authority when they beat New Zealand and Bangladesh in an overseas tri-series before the World Cup. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who had taken Pakistan to a famous win against India in the last T20 World Cup, are still massive forces to be reckoned with. Plus, with a bowling attack comprising Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah among others, Pakistan are no lesser favourites to win this match. Melbourne Weather Forecast for India vs Pakistan: Rain Chance Drops to 70% on October 23 During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 As per Bureau of Meteorology, Australia

Weather is expected to play a significant role in the game with there being a rain forecast during the time of the match. The weather in Melbourne is reportedly getting better and fans would hope to have a full match, without any rain-induced delays and interruptions.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and Pakistan have faced each other a total of 11 times in T20Is so far. Out of these 11, India have an upper hand with eight wins. Pakistan on the other hand, have notched up three victories.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

The list of key players is endless whenever it comes to an India vs Pakistan encounter. However, in this game, Suryakumar Yadav and Shaheen Shah Afridi would be the key players for both India and Pakistan respectively.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The battle between Suryakumar Yadav and Shaheen Afridi would be a crucial one to watch out for. Fans would also look forward to the clash between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Rizwan.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 would be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. The IND vs PAK is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 01:00 pm.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs Pakistan match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).