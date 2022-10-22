Among the cloud of several reports claiming that rain would impact high-profile India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne tomorrow, there comes a report which is sure to lift the spirits of cricket fans, especially those who have planned to be at the stadium and witness these Asian giants battle it out against each other. A recent update from the Bureau of Meteorology, Government of Australia states that the chances of rain have significantly lessened for Sunday. Melbourne Weather Update, Today, October 22: Partly Sunny Day Reported Despite Rain Prediction

Earlier, there was a 90% chance of rain on India vs Pakistan match day in Melbourne, something that left a legion of cricket fans disappointed, especially those who had bought tickets for the match. But now, things definitely look brighter with the fact that the rain chance has dropped to 70% as the weather is steadily improving in Melbourne. However, one still cannot rule out the possibility of a rain interruption in this game. For the record, this match, being a group fixture, does not have a reserve day like the knockout matches do. In case of a washout, fans would be deprived of some intense India vs Pakistan action. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Melbourne Cricket Ground

According to the report above, the showers, should they happen, would do so, most likely later in the afternoon and evening. The match gets underway at 7:00 pm local time in Melbourne and if rain starts late afternoon, the match is bound to be impacted. Fans would still prefer a curtailed match between the two teams as compared to a washout, which would be no less than a massive, weather-induced disappointment.

