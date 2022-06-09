For the first time after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Indian cricket team will be in action. The Men in Blue will take on visitors South Africa in the five-match T20I series. The series is being seen as a preparatory assignment for both the teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be later this year in Australia. The home side is without key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah and is looking to try out some players. Meanwhile, if you are looking to watch live streaming online of IND vs SA T20I match then continue reading for all the details. India vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record in T20Is: Ahead of T20I Series, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Five IND vs SA Encounters.

KL Rahul was originally named as captain of Indian team for the South Africa series but on eve of the first T20I, the right-handed batsman got injured and was thus ruled out. In his absence now, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian team. It will be interesting to see if Indian hand debut to any of the young pacers- Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh.

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 09, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with toss at 06:30 pm. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch India vs SA 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs SA will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs SA 1st T20I online.

