India will host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, set to commence on June 09 2022 (Friday). Many Indian and South African players who starred in the Indian premier league (IPL) recently are expected to continue their form in the upcoming T20I series. With ICC T20 World Cup 2022 slated later this year, teams will be looking to prepare for that and this series is a good opportunity for both the sides to set things in order. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs SA T20I series, we have picked five players to watch out for. India vs South Africa T20I 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs SA Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After being benched for almost three whole years since 2019, Dinesh Karthik has been finally recalled into the Indian national team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. Thanks to some magnificent match-winning performances of the wicket-keeper batter in IPL 2022 that urged team selectors to get him back into the Indian side. Karthik will be among the players to watch out for in India vs South-Africa T20I series.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)

The 2022 IPL title-winning captain, Hardik Pandya, is a current sensation in the town who, apart from excellent leadership services, also impressed with his all-round performances, specially with his batting. Before the start of IPL 2022, Hardik's bowling was a concern, and due to injuries, he wasn't bowling for a long but fortunately, the Indian all-rounder retrieved his bowling during the IPL and delivered his best figure of 3/17 (4 overs) in final. He will be much in the eyes of the opponents throughout the series and also among the top players to watch out for. Hardik Pandya's Captaincy, Mohsin Khan's Emergence and Other Takeaways from IPL 2022.

Umran Malik

Umran Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram/Umran Malik)

The Speedster bowler from Jammu and Kashmir, who impressed one and all in IPL 2022 with his bowling, received his maiden call in international cricket against South Africa. is comes as a significant development for the young bowler. In IPL 2022 he bagged 22 wickets from 14 matches with the best figures of 5/25 in four overs. He is currently the fastest bowler of India and is making headlines for his mad pace. Umran Malik is surely among the players to watch out for in the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa

David Miller

David Miller (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

He also had a decent outing in the IPL 2022 and performed exceedingly well while giving some match-winning performances. David Miller will carry his confidence from IPL into the forthcoming T20I series against India and will look forward to continuing his power-hitting competence to help his home side. He is another player who currently enjoys the best of his form and is among the top players to watch out for. Team India Schedule After IPL 2022: Take A Look At Indian National Cricket Team's Full Fixtures.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock. (Photo Credits: IANS)

The southpaw played a crucial part in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team as he scored three fifties and one century during IPL 2022. Quinton de Kock is a regular IPL fellow and is well-versed with the Indian conditions, so his team will have an advantage of his experience, including the form he is in currently. So he definitely is among the players to watch out for as South Africa plays India in the upcoming T20I series.

